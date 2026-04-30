Doechii & Lady Gaga 'Runway' Fashion Breakdown
Doechii In That Sheer Corset?! 'Runway' Has Lady Gaga & 'The Devil Wears Prada' Girls Going Full Couture Chaos
While The Devil Wears Prada sequel chatter has been heating up across timelines, Lady Gaga and Doechii just pushed things into overdrive. Their new track “Runway,” created for the upcoming film, has taken the buzz to another level—and that level is dripping in designer labels.
Literally.
The visuals are everything. Bright, high-gloss, and unapologetically fashion-first, the video pulls from the kind of looks you usually only see at Fashion Week, private previews, and invite-only presentations. Every frame feels expensive, theatrical, and just a little too much.
But what really hits is not just the over-the-top lineup of designer labels—it’s how the looks are delivered. Bold. In your face. Daring. A little c-nty. The kind of styling that makes you pause, rewind, and screenshot for later.
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The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is literally everywhere — on our timelines, in our group chats, and everywhere in between. The multi-city red carpet premiere tour has people talking, with looks that are just as good as what we anticipate seeing in the movie. Big-screen icons like Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, along with stars like Ciara, are also creating buzz for the film.
The fashion girls are ready to head back into a world where fashion is power and perception is everything. The film officially hits theaters May 1, and if “Runway” is any indication, the wardrobe should carry just as much weight as the storyline itself.
Doechii’s “Runway” Sheer Corset Look Is For The It Girls
Before we even get into the full designer breakdown, we need a moment for Doechii’s black Harris Reed Demi-Couture corset look. The sheer paneling, sharp boning, and sculpted bustier shape give the outfit a dark, high-fashion drama vibe. And the “Alligator Tears” rapper looked amazing in the corset top. It hugged her in all the right places, showing off her fit body, chocolate brown skin, and curves.
Styled by Sam Woolf, Doechii paired the stunning corset with an oversized pink hat and feather detail. Together, the fit was giving playful, powerful, and sexy. It was easily one of our favorite moments in the video.
Gallery: Every Designer We Spotted in “Runway”
As we wait for the film to premiere, we are running this video back and gagging over every single look.
See the music video below, and keep scrolling for our list of every designer in the film.
Gaurav Gupta Couture
Those crystal-covered, second-skin bodysuits bring a futuristic edge to the video. Fully embellished and sculpted to the body, the looks catch light from every angle, creating movement even when the artists are still.
Harris Reed
Corsetry and structure take center stage in Doechii’s black Harris Reed Demi-Couture look. The sheer paneling, sculpted bustier shape, and oversized pink hat give the video one of its strongest fashion-girl moments.
Miss Claire Sullivan
Miss Claire Sullivan delivered plush, taffeta-style vintage gowns in “Runway.” Full skirts, sculptural shaping, and a sense of movement that reads rich on camera. Doechii wore silver and Lady Gaga glittered in gold.
Luar
Adding a downtown contrast to the couture moments, Luar introduces a sharper, more directional edge. The pieces feel current, clean, and full of New York fashion energy.
Robert Wun
Big bad and blue, Gaga slayed in a gorgeous sculptural silhouette that was pure Robert Wun. The oversized tailoring, rounded volume, and surreal construction feel straight off a couture runway.
Daniel Del Valle (Thevxlley)
The porcelain-inspired look—where Gaga appears inside a blue-and-white vase silhouette while holding a matching pitcher—is one of the most talked-about moments. Designed by Daniel Del Valle, the piece blurs the line between object and fashion in a way that feels playful and editorial at the same time.
Viktor & Rolf
The exaggerated, couture-heavy gowns seen in the performance scenes bring Viktor & Rolf’s signature drama. Big shapes, layered volume, and a sense of fashion fantasy that feels larger than life.
Bad Binch TongTong
Asian designer Terrence Zhou brought avant-garde style to the music video with an eye-catching 3D black feather dress worn by Gaga. The designer is known for experimental silhouettes and bold textures, and the label’s looks feel unexpected and a little rebellious—even if girls we love like SZA, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian have worn the brand.
Thom Solo
Platform Opera heels by Thom Solo anchor multiple looks throughout the video. They are tall, dramatic, and built for performance, adding that extra level of height and attitude that the styling demands. Fashion girls like Teyana Taylor and Beyoncé have also worn the statement shoes.
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Doechii In That Sheer Corset?! 'Runway' Has Lady Gaga & 'The Devil Wears Prada' Girls Going Full Couture Chaos was originally published on madamenoire.com
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