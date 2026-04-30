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Radio One DC Goes Purple For Lupus Awareness

We’re teaming up with the Lupus Foundation of America to raise awareness, support survivors, and push for a cure—join us this May.

Published on April 30, 2026

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lupus may awareness month

Radio One DC is going purple all month long in support of lupus awareness. In partnership with the Lupus Foundation of America, we’re using our voices and platforms to help make lupus visible while advocating for those impacted by the disease.

We’re calling on our community to stand with us—whether that means learning more, spreading awareness, or taking action. You can join our team for the upcoming September Lupus Walk or make a donation to support ongoing research and efforts to find a cure.

Let’s come together, raise awareness, and turn our voices into impact. Tap in below to learn more and get involved.

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