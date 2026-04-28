NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Creates Deed Theft Prevention Office

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

On Friday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the creation of an office to fight back against the growing issue of deed theft in New York City.

According to the New York Times, the newly created Office of Deed Theft Prevention will be led by lawyer Peter White. White worked on several cases related to deed theft during his over seven years working with the nonprofit, Access Justice Brooklyn. “My fundamental goal is to make life better for New York City homeowners,” White said on Friday at a news conference alongside Mamdani. “This is something I’ve tried to do since the beginning of my legal career.”

“The theft of a home is the theft of a family’s future,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at the news conference announcing the office’s creation. “Deed theft preys on the New Yorkers who can least afford it. Today, we are bringing the full force of city government to bear to stop it — to protect homeowners, defend generational wealth and make clear that this City will not tolerate the exploitation of our communities.”

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Mamdani said the office would have a budget of $500,000 for the fiscal year ending this summer, with a $1 million budget for the following fiscal year. One of the office’s core focuses is educating homeowners about deed theft and providing access to legal resources and law enforcement for people who have fallen victim to it. Additionally, the office will develop policies that could help city and state officials more effectively combat the crime.

Deed theft is a crime where someone fraudulently takes ownership of a person’s home. Gentrification and rising property values in New York’s historically Black neighborhoods have led to Black people being disproportionately affected by deed theft. New York City Council Member Chi Ossé told PIX11 that perpetrators often target homeownership heirs in predominantly Black neighborhoods, using “legitimate-looking paperwork” to fraudulently take ownership of their housing.

“Sometimes their methods are technically legal…everything that is legal isn’t always right or just,” Ossé said in a social media video. “I’ve seen enough Black displacement in my life, and I refuse to abdicate my responsibility to ensure Black families can remain in their homes.”

Ossé, a Mamdani ally, has regularly advocated against deed theft. Last Wednesday, Ossé was arrested last week at a protest related to deed theft. That arrest appears to be what spurred Mamdani to create the office. Ossé appeared alongside Mamdani at the news conference.

“The establishment of the Office of Deed Theft Prevention marks a turning point in this city’s history,” Ossé told reporters. “I’m proud to have worked alongside Mayor Mamdani to create this office, and we will continue to use every lever of power to confront this crisis.

The Office of Deed Theft Prevention’s creation already has broad support among New York officials at both the state and city levels.

“Deed theft and other illegal housing schemes are fueling displacement, and we must use every tool at our disposal to stop it. I have fought to pass statewide legislation to criminalize deed theft and allow us to pause evictions as we investigate these cases, and I have brought deed thieves to justice and returned stolen homes to their rightful owners,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “I commend Mayor Mamdani and all of the elected and community leaders who have prioritized the fight against deed theft.”

“By creating an office dedicated solely to combating deed theft, the mayor is delivering on his commitment to protect vulnerable communities and help preserve generational wealth for New Yorkers most at risk of exploitation,” said Department of Finance Commissioner Richard Lee.

The efficiency of Mamdani’s governance is really something to behold. I’ve gotten so used to establishment Democrats and Republicans acting like their hands are tied when it comes to passing policy that would benefit Americans. It’s genuinely wild to report on Ossé being arrested at a protest on Wednesday, and then, two days later, an office is formed to address the issue he was protesting.

It’d be nice if more public servants could remember that their job is to, you know, serve the public.

SEE ALSO:

New York City Council Member Chi Ossé Arrested For Protesting Eviction



NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces Universal Child Care Plan





NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Creates Deed Theft Prevention Office was originally published on newsone.com