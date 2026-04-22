Listen Live
Close
Teresa Marie

MOTIVATIONAL TEA WITH TERESA MARIE: Choose Peace & Let Go

MOTIVATIONAL TEA WITH TERESA MARIE: Choose Peace & Let Go

As the week winds down, Teresa Marie encourages you to let go of pressure, slow down, and choose peace over productivity.

Published on April 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Motivational tea Teresa Marie

As the work week comes to a close, Teresa Marie is reminding everyone to do something many struggle with—slow down and let go.

In a world that constantly pushes productivity, it’s easy to tie your worth to how much you accomplish. But Teresa Marie challenges that mindset, encouraging listeners to release the pressure to always be “on” and instead embrace stillness. According to her, doing more doesn’t make you more valuable—it can simply leave you feeling drained.

Her message is simple but powerful: choose peace. Whether it’s peace of mind, peace in your body, or peace in your spirit, giving yourself permission to pause can help you reconnect with your true self. That sense of worth isn’t something you have to earn—it already exists within you.

As the weekend begins, this is your reminder to release the stress of the past week, let go of expectations, and stop trying to prove yourself. Take a moment to breathe, relax your shoulders, and be fully present in the moment.

Rest isn’t a reward—it’s necessary. And choosing yourself isn’t selfish, it’s essential. So as you step into the weekend, take Teresa Marie’s advice to heart: slow down, reset, and most importantly, choose peace.

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
Trending
3 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  lexdirects

End Of An ‘Errtime’ Era! Cardi B Closes Little Miss Drama Tour In Atlanta With Missy Elliott, Continues Blasting Backstage Beef

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

'TaMAGA' Turmoil — Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Threads, Gets Dragged & Deletes Account Same Day

10 Items
Music  |  Shannon Dawson

'Never Too Much' — 10 Luther Vandross Songs Gen-Z Should Know, Now That He’s Finally In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

RFK Jr. Confronted Over Statement That Black Children Should Be 'Re-Parented' Because They're All On ADHD Meds

majic submit
The DMV  |  MyMajicDC.com

DMV Bands—This Is Your Shot at the Majic Stage!

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close