MOTIVATIONAL TEA WITH TERESA MARIE: Choose Peace & Let Go

As the work week comes to a close, Teresa Marie is reminding everyone to do something many struggle with—slow down and let go.

In a world that constantly pushes productivity, it’s easy to tie your worth to how much you accomplish. But Teresa Marie challenges that mindset, encouraging listeners to release the pressure to always be “on” and instead embrace stillness. According to her, doing more doesn’t make you more valuable—it can simply leave you feeling drained.

Her message is simple but powerful: choose peace. Whether it’s peace of mind, peace in your body, or peace in your spirit, giving yourself permission to pause can help you reconnect with your true self. That sense of worth isn’t something you have to earn—it already exists within you.

As the weekend begins, this is your reminder to release the stress of the past week, let go of expectations, and stop trying to prove yourself. Take a moment to breathe, relax your shoulders, and be fully present in the moment.

Rest isn’t a reward—it’s necessary. And choosing yourself isn’t selfish, it’s essential. So as you step into the weekend, take Teresa Marie’s advice to heart: slow down, reset, and most importantly, choose peace.