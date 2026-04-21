HER MOMENT: Celebrating Women’s Month with Vic Jagger

The Butterland (@_thebutterland)



The Butterland: Building Beauty with Purpose ✕

From skincare to entrepreneurship, The Butterland is redefining what it means to build a brand with intention—blending beauty, purpose, and passion every step of the way.



Jamie Henson – Jamz Fit (@jamz_fit)



Jamie Henson: Turning Fitness Into a MOVEment

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“It’s a MOVEment where everyBODY thrives.” Amie Henson is empowering the DMV through high-energy fitness, certified training, and a mission rooted in inclusivity and community.



Alexandria Diggs – Lou’s Buns (@lousbuns_)

Alexandria Diggs: From Classroom to DC’s Sweetest Success ✕

After teaching abroad, Alexandria Diggs followed her passion into entrepreneurship—creating Lou’s Buns, a must-visit DC hotspot serving up irresistible cinnamon rolls and fresh flavors at L’Enfant Plaza.