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HER MOMENT: Celebrating Women’s Month with Vic Jagger

Celebrating the voices, stories, and impact of DMV women shaping their communities with Vic Jagger.

Published on April 21, 2026

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Women's History Month. Celebrated annual in March, to mark women’s contribution to history. Female symbol. Women's rights. Girl power in world. Poster, postcard, banner. Vector illustration

The Butterland (@_thebutterland)

The Butterland: Building Beauty with Purpose


From skincare to entrepreneurship, The Butterland is redefining what it means to build a brand with intention—blending beauty, purpose, and passion every step of the way.


Jamie Henson – Jamz Fit (@jamz_fit)

Jamie Henson: Turning Fitness Into a MOVEment


“It’s a MOVEment where everyBODY thrives.” Amie Henson is empowering the DMV through high-energy fitness, certified training, and a mission rooted in inclusivity and community.


Alexandria Diggs – Lou’s Buns (@lousbuns_)

Alexandria Diggs: From Classroom to DC’s Sweetest Success


After teaching abroad, Alexandria Diggs followed her passion into entrepreneurship—creating Lou’s Buns, a must-visit DC hotspot serving up irresistible cinnamon rolls and fresh flavors at L’Enfant Plaza.



Jasmine – theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Jasmine: Building a Media Empire from the Ground Up


As the founder of theJasmineBRAND, Jasmine turned her vision into an award-winning media platform—delivering celebrity news, culture, and exclusive interviews to millions worldwide.

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