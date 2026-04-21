HER MOMENT: Celebrating Women’s Month with Vic Jagger
The Butterland (@_thebutterland)
The Butterland: Building Beauty with Purpose
From skincare to entrepreneurship, The Butterland is redefining what it means to build a brand with intention—blending beauty, purpose, and passion every step of the way.
Jamie Henson – Jamz Fit (@jamz_fit)
Jamie Henson: Turning Fitness Into a MOVEment
“It’s a MOVEment where everyBODY thrives.” Amie Henson is empowering the DMV through high-energy fitness, certified training, and a mission rooted in inclusivity and community.
Alexandria Diggs – Lou’s Buns (@lousbuns_)
Alexandria Diggs: From Classroom to DC’s Sweetest Success
After teaching abroad, Alexandria Diggs followed her passion into entrepreneurship—creating Lou’s Buns, a must-visit DC hotspot serving up irresistible cinnamon rolls and fresh flavors at L’Enfant Plaza.
Jasmine – theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand)
Jasmine: Building a Media Empire from the Ground Up
As the founder of theJasmineBRAND, Jasmine turned her vision into an award-winning media platform—delivering celebrity news, culture, and exclusive interviews to millions worldwide.