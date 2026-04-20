Watch Cardi B Nearly Cancel Final 'Little Miss Drama' Tour Show After Going Off On Venue Staff — 'Your Employees Are F—king Rude'

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ATL might make Cardi go M.I.A.! Cardi B let the chopper sing on State Farm Arena staff in a viral video for disrespecting her so badly that she stormed out and refused to take the stage for the final show of her Little Miss Drama tour.

Whew, this time it seems Cardi isn’t the drama, but she won’t let any of it slide behind the scenes either. On Saturday, April 18, she called out “rude” event staff for ruining her last night in Atlanta. The “Pretty & Petty” performer went live, showing fans exactly what she had to say before storming out.

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“We’re on live right here because you and your f**king employees are being disrespectful! I’m not going to perform today. Go get your boss,” she said to a staff member offscreen.

“I’m not performing today! Let me tell you why. Your employees are being f**king rude for no reason, pointing fingers for no reason, touching people for no reason!” she yelled.

Cardi claimed the issues have only gone down at this one venue because “I did 35 shows and I never had a problem and we’ve been kind to everybody!”

The “Bodega Baddie” briefly went live on X Spaces to explain that the only way she’ll perform as planned is if they apologize.