What people often overlook when considering pet adoption

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Adopting a pet is a big decision, and it’s easy to overlook details that can influence its success. Potential issues range from lifestyle changes to landlord restrictions.

How serious are these pet adoption issues? According to the Humane Society, 7% to 20% of adopted pets are returned to the shelter within six months of adoption. Knowing what to expect can help you avoid becoming part of this statistic.

What Are the Benefits of Pet Adoption?

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First things first: why is adopting a pet a net positive at all? There are plenty of good reasons, but most people do it due to some combination of:

Saving a life and fighting animal cruelty

Improving your physical and mental health

Getting a pet that was already spayed or neutered at a low cost

Supporting a local shelter and reducing pet overpopulation

What to Consider Before Adopting a Pet?

Thinking of welcoming a new pet home? If so, here’s a quick list of five key things to consider before adopting an animal from a shelter:

1. Pet Characteristics

Before you do anything else, make sure everyone in your family is on the same page regarding pet adoption. Knowing the preferred species and activity levels can help you determine the type of pet to get, so it’s important to talk about it.

Keep in mind that some pets may benefit from insurance coverage. Do your research on affordable healthcare coverage for pets before adopting one!

2. Tolerance Level

One of the most common pet adoption myths states that raising a pet is harder than raising a baby. Though this isn’t true, you’ll need a high tolerance for:

Housetraining

Potential behavioral issues

The occasional poop and vomit

Cleaning a litter box (for cats)

Daily walks (for dogs)

3. Impact on Existing Pets

A multi-pet household is a nice idea, but reality is often more complicated. Many pets prefer being solo companions, and introducing a new face can be stressful. Your pets’ temperaments play a key role in how they’ll get along.

The aftermath of adopting a pet will also depend on how they’re introduced. It may be best to create a safe space for them to help them get used to the house.

4. Lifestyle Changes

Adopting a pet is a major lifestyle shift, and it will involve some sacrifices. Here’s a short pet adoption checklist on what you’ll need to be game for:

Investing time in training your pet

Structuring your day around feeding and playtime

Budgeting for ongoing costs like food and veterinary care

5. Landlord Restrictions

If you’re leasing or renting, make sure you’re familiar with the relevant pet restrictions. Many rentals will charge a one-time pet fee or deposit if you adopt a pet. Others have pet rent, which is a recurring monthly charge.

Keep in mind that service and support animals aren’t considered pets. As such, even a rental that doesn’t allow pets must make an exception for them.

Make a Smart Pet Adoption Decision!

As you can see, pet adoption is far from a walk in the park. That said, doing your research will allow you to avoid most issues that new pet owners encounter. This guide can help you open your home to another life!

Interested in more exclusive pet-related advice? Keep checking out Majic 102.3 for other pet adoption insights!