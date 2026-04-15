Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

J. Cole On Leaving Chinese Basketball Association

J. Cole Posts Statement After Leaving Chinese Basketball Association

J. Cole shared a statement on social media after he was reported to be leaving the Chinese Basketball Association after one game.

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rivers Hoopers v Patriots

J. Cole and his status as a Hip-Hop artist cannot be denied, while also demonstrating past athletic ability as well. With his second stint as a professional basketball player now in the rear view, J. Cole gave a statement regarding his leaving the Chinese Basketball Association just one game.

J. Cole was a very brief member of the Nanjing Monkey Kings basketball team, playing in only one game with eight minutes and a full donut across all stat lines. While some outside critics may have taken digs, very few of them have had the shots the North Carolina star has, with the Chinese Basketball Association being his second professional stint.

In a blog post via his Inevitable website, the Dreamville honcho summed up the experience and explained why he left the league.

From Inevitable:

Initially I was scheduled to play in at least 3 games for the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the CBA. The work visa process took way longer than expected, so I was only able to play in one before heading back.

I want to say thank you to the Nanjing club and to the CBA for allowing me to have that incredible experience. Also to my teammates who were mad cool, and who really wanted me to get a bucket! I got to play 8 minutes in one of the top leagues in the world, got a few good looks but wasn’t able to hit one. A couple more games and maybe those shots would have started to fall! Either way I’m fulfilled and grateful! Shit, I feel like I dropped 20 !!! 😂 And my knees felt like I played 40 minutes! 😩

On top of all that the biggest win is that me and my family got to experience China for the first time. The people were kind, the cities are clean and beautiful. It’s a very peaceful place. The high speed train was crazy. Super convenient. I was able to go from Nanjing to Shanghai in like a hour on the train. Distance wise that would be like going from DC to New York in a hour.

Cole went on to thank fans who came to the arena in his lone game with albums in tow for him to sign. He also promised that if he can stay in basketball shape, he’ll try to play in the Chinese Basketball Association for a longer stint.

J. Cole released his latest studio album, The Fall-Off, back in February.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

J. Cole Posts Statement After Leaving Chinese Basketball Association was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
5 Items
News  |  Robert Longfellow

Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68: Report

38 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

SLAYCHELLA: A Gallery Of Hot Girlies, Viral Vixens & Style Stunners Who Brought Heat To The Desert At Coachella 2026

19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

43 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

News  |  Keyaira Boone

Journalist Janai Norman Deserved More Than A Quiet Goodbye

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close