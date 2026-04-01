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15 Songs You Didn’t Know Pharrell Williams Produced

When it comes to shaping the sound of modern music, few names carry as much weight as Pharrell Williams.

Whether he’s producing as part of The Neptunes or creating solo, Pharrell has quietly been behind some of the biggest hits across hip hop, R&B, and pop.

But beyond the obvious hits, here are 15 songs you might not have realized Pharrell had a hand in.