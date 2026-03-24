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Opening Day is finally here, and the energy around Baltimore is already electric as the Orioles get ready to light up Camden Yards. After falling short of the postseason in 2025, the O’s are entering the 2026 campaign with something to prove — and fans are expecting fireworks from the very first pitch.

Baltimore will host the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon in a highly anticipated season opener. The Orioles are chasing their fourth straight Opening Day victory, and history shows they love putting on a show early. In fact, the team has scored 10 or more runs in three consecutive openers, giving Birdland plenty of reason to believe another explosive performance could be on the way.

There’s also a new chapter beginning in the dugout. First-year manager Craig Albernaz takes the reins with a refreshed roster and big expectations. While injuries will sideline young stars Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg to start the season, Baltimore’s lineup still packs serious power. New additions like Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward bring thunder to the heart of the order, while fan favorites Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman continue to lead the charge.

On the mound, left-hander Trevor Rogers gets the Opening Day nod after a breakout 2025 season that earned him team MVP honors and Cy Young votes. Rogers was dominant at Camden Yards last year, and the home crowd will be counting on him to set the tone.

From the buzz outside the gates to the roar after the first big hit, Opening Day in Baltimore is more than a game — it’s a celebration. And if history is any indication, the Orioles are ready to start the season loud.

Birdland Buzzing As Baltimore Orioles Set To Kick Off 2026 Season At Home was originally published on 92q.com