Ari Lennox Opens Up About The Vacancy Tour, Relationships, and More

R&B singer Ari Lennox is keeping it real—and grounded—as she gears up for her highly anticipated Vacancy Tour, making a stop at MGM National Harbor on May 30 and 31. The DMV native opened up about everything from tour preparation to personal growth, reminding fans why her authenticity continues to resonate.

When it comes to getting ready for the road, Lennox says preparation goes far beyond the stage. “You have to prepare mentally,” she shared, noting that her routine includes solo rehearsals, running, and hiking to build stamina. She’s also made lifestyle changes, cutting back on caffeine and certain foods due to acid reflux, while still allowing herself small indulgences.

Beyond the music, Lennox reflected on her strong ties to her hometown. After spending time away, she found herself drawn back home. “There’s no place like Maryland,” she said, highlighting the region’s natural beauty and the genuine support she receives from the community. That sense of belonging has helped shape her evolving identity, both as an artist and as a person.

The conversation also touched on more personal topics, including friendship breakups. Lennox revealed that losing a close friend who betrayed her trust was deeply painful, but necessary for her growth. “Just because it’s familiar doesn’t mean that season should continue,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of boundaries and self-protection.

When it comes to love and dating, Lennox kept things light but honest, admitting she has plenty of crushes but prefers someone confident enough to approach her. She also shared insight into the pressures of fame, encouraging others to prioritize self-love and mental health. With her signature humor and vulnerability, Ari Lennox continues to show fans that growth, healing, and authenticity can all coexist—on and off the stage.