Michael B. Jordan Wins Entertainer of the Year as Sinners Sweeps

Jordan not only secured Outstanding Actor for his commanding performance in Sinners, but he also took home one of the evening's highest honors: Entertainer of the Year.

Published on February 28, 2026

57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It was a defining night for Michael B. Jordan at the NAACP Image Awards.

Jordan not only secured Outstanding Actor for his commanding performance in Sinners, but he also took home one of the evening’s highest honors: Entertainer of the Year.

The dual wins capped off a year that showcased his continued dominance both in front of and behind the camera.

His role in Sinners stood out for its emotional depth, intensity, and layered storytelling.

Jordan delivered a performance that resonated widely, reinforcing why he remains one of the most influential figures in film today.

And the celebration did not stop with him.

Sinners also earned Outstanding Picture, solidifying the film’s place as one of the year’s most impactful projects.

The win highlighted the strength of the entire cast and creative team, underscoring the film’s cultural relevance and storytelling power.

Adding to the momentum, Miles Caton accepted the award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for his role in Sinners.

Taking the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026, Caton’s win signaled the arrival of a rising talent and further cemented the film’s dominance on the night.

With Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Picture, Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, and Entertainer of the Year all connected to Jordan and Sinners, the 57th NAACP Image Awards became a true celebration of excellence, leadership, and next generation impact.

Stay locked in with WTLC for more highlights and cultural moments from the NAACP Image Awards.

