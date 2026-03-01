Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Takes Over The Ice Blue Carpet At The 2026 NAACP Awards

Source: Getty

Black Hollywood is outside and looking good. The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards are happening now, and the red carpet is serving look after look. Our favorite stars, influencers, and celebrities are stepping onto the ice blue carpet and reminding us exactly why this night matters.



Eva Marcille, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt & More Serve Style On The NAACP Red Carpet

We’re seeing style we love: corseted bodices that show off curves, exaggerated draping that adds an elegant flair, and dramatic trains that command attention. Bold colors and prints are making their rounds, alongside sophisticated black gowns that prove you can never go wrong with a classic.

Supermodel and Sunflower entrepreneur Eva Marcille looks stunning in a silver one-shoulder sequined gown. Kyla Pratt kept it elegant in a sleeveless black velvet gown with a full ball skirt. And also wearing black, singer Tyla rocked a slinky satin number.





For the men, it’s all about bringing the swag in interesting suits. Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams elevated his black tuxedo with an exaggerated red rose boutonniere, adding just the right amount of drama. Host Terrence J opted for a gold suit jacket instead of the traditional black. And some celeb attendees ditched tuxedos and suits altogether, rocking streetwear sets, relaxed-fit pants, polos, and everything in between.





Red Carpet Rundown: Black Style Excellence Takes Over The 2026 NAACP Awards

This year’s theme, “We See You,” speaks directly to visibility – especially in the current political climate. And if there’s one place that screams visibility, it is the red carpet, honey. Fashion at the Image Awards has always been something we look forward to. Black people love to put it on – and be seen when they do.

The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards return tonight (February 28), airing at 8 PM ET, with comedian Deon Cole hosting. Colman Domingo will receive the President’s Award. Viola Davis will take home the Chairman’s Award, and hip-hop trailblazers Salt-N-Pepa will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The presenter lineup includes Ryan Coogler, Regina Hall, Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Sterling K. Brown, and more — meaning the red carpet is guaranteed to be just as star-studded as the stage.

Scroll through the gallery below for the standout celebrity looks from the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards red carpet.