Klay Thompson Gifts Megan Thee Stallion a Bentley for Her Birthday

Klay Thompson surprised Megan Thee Stallion with a luxury Bentley for her 31st birthday.

The couple have celebrated each other's birthdays with grand gestures and shared milestones.

Megan and Klay's relationship is filled with public displays of affection and support for one another.

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion’s 31st birthday came with plenty of sunshine, luxury and love, thanks to a grand gesture from her boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson. The Houston rapper marked her special day with a lavish getaway and an unforgettable gift that quickly caught fans’ attention online.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Over the weekend, Megan shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on social media, giving followers a look at the beachside trip she enjoyed with Thompson. But it was one particular surprise that truly stole the show. Waiting for her was a sleek baby blue Bentley, complete with a large ribbon, gifted by the basketball star as part of her birthday festivities.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to reports, the luxury vehicle is believed to be a Bentley Mulsanne, a model that has been out of production since 2020. Though exact details about the purchase have not been confirmed, similar models have been valued around $200,000 or more, making it an impressive and thoughtful gift.

Megan proudly showed off the car in a series of photos posted to Instagram. In one shot, she wrapped her arms around the new ride while smiling from ear to ear. Another photo offered a closer look at the vehicle, with the ribbon still on top as she held up the keys. The rest of the carousel featured highlights from her birthday trip, including time spent on a yacht, beachside photos and moments with Thompson.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over,” Megan wrote in the caption. “A time was definitely had. THANK YOU BABY.”

Fans quickly flooded her comment section with reactions to the luxury surprise. Many praised the couple’s relationship and celebrated the extravagant gift, with some calling the Bentley the ultimate birthday present.

The birthday celebration came just days after Thompson’s own special day earlier in the month. Megan returned the love by throwing a party for him, complete with friends, family and even a performance from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Social media clips from the event showed the pair dancing and enjoying the night together, making it clear that they enjoy going all out for each other.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2025 before confirming their relationship publicly. Since then, they’ve shared several milestones, including purchasing a home together and making red carpet appearances side by side. Megan has openly spoken about how happy she feels in the relationship, describing Thompson as kind and supportive.

Related Article: Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Love Story Keeps Getting Cuter

Related Article: Meg Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson To Attend Jay-Z’s REFORM Gala

With luxury gifts, shared celebrations and growing public support, it’s clear that Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are continuing to build a relationship full of memorable moments. Megan’s birthday may be over, but fans are still talking about the baby blue Bentley that helped make it one to remember.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Klay Thompson Gifts Megan Thee Stallion a Bentley for Her Birthday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com