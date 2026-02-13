MIDDAY BUZZ: Gene Simmons, J. Cole, Cardi B & A Different World

The MIDDAY BUZZ is heating up with major conversations across music, culture, and entertainment. Rock legend Gene Simmons is facing backlash after doubling down on comments questioning whether hip-hop belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Simmons used the term “ghetto” while explaining his stance, which sparked criticism, especially as many pointed out that rock and roll was pioneered by Black artists. The discussion also highlighted hip-hop acts already honored in the Hall, including trailblazers who helped shape modern music.

Switching gears, actress Don Lewis revealed she may reprise her role as Jalisa in an upcoming sequel to the beloved TV series A Different World, sending fans into a wave of nostalgia and excitement.

HBCU pride was also front and center as J. Cole surprised students at Howard University, pulling up in his Honda Civic, handing out CDs, and inviting fans to ride along while previewing new music from his upcoming album.

✕

In other entertainment news, Ludacris is set to headline festivities during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Cardi B is officially entering the beauty space with the launch of her new haircare line, Grow Good, debuting this spring.

For more stories, tune in and stay tapped in with VJ in the Midday!