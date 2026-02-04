Iyanla Vanzant On Spiritual Hygiene, The Inside Fix, and Inner Transformation

Renowned spiritual author and healer Iyanla Vanzant joined host Vic Jagger for an inspiring conversation about her latest projects and personal journey. Vanzant, who shared her excitement about returning to the stage for the first time since 2019, emphasized the significance of daily spiritual hygiene and self-awareness. She highlighted a fundamental truth: who you are is exactly who you need to be, and only through conscious effort can you become better.

During the interview, Vanzant discussed her upcoming TV show, The Inside Fix, premiering on OWN Saturday at 8 p.m., which aims to guide viewers toward inner peace and healing. She also expressed her gratitude for her supporters and encouraged everyone to visit her website, yamala.com, for more resources. Additionally, she invited listeners to attend her upcoming event at the MGM Theater on February 22, underscoring her ongoing mission to inspire transformation.

Vanzant’s message was clear: tending to our spirit and embracing personal growth are essential parts of a healthy, joyful life. Her work continues to uplift many, reminding us that inner work is a daily practice that leads to true fulfillment and purpose.