Listen Live
Close
Wellness

Iyanla Vanzant On Spiritual Hygiene and Inner Transformation

Iyanla Vanzant On Spiritual Hygiene, The Inside Fix, and Inner Transformation

Author and spiritual guide Iyanla Vanzant joins Vic Jagger to discuss her new TV show The Inside Fix, her book Spiritual Hygiene, and her journey of inner transformation.

Published on February 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

National CARES Mentoring Movement's 10th Annual For The Love Of Our Children Gala

Renowned spiritual author and healer Iyanla Vanzant joined host Vic Jagger for an inspiring conversation about her latest projects and personal journey. Vanzant, who shared her excitement about returning to the stage for the first time since 2019, emphasized the significance of daily spiritual hygiene and self-awareness. She highlighted a fundamental truth: who you are is exactly who you need to be, and only through conscious effort can you become better.

During the interview, Vanzant discussed her upcoming TV show, The Inside Fix, premiering on OWN Saturday at 8 p.m., which aims to guide viewers toward inner peace and healing. She also expressed her gratitude for her supporters and encouraged everyone to visit her website, yamala.com, for more resources. Additionally, she invited listeners to attend her upcoming event at the MGM Theater on February 22, underscoring her ongoing mission to inspire transformation.

Vanzant’s message was clear: tending to our spirit and embracing personal growth are essential parts of a healthy, joyful life. Her work continues to uplift many, reminding us that inner work is a daily practice that leads to true fulfillment and purpose.

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
We them ones comedy tour graphic
Events  |  MyMajicDC.com

We Them Ones Comedy Tour – Live at EagleBank Arena!

Who's That One
Contests  |  MyMajicDC.com

Who’s That One? Comedy Search For We Them Ones Tour!

20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

4 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

What’s Trending: Dubai Dangers for Black Women and Costly Affairs

Politics  |  Nia Noelle

GED Section: The “Myth” of White Victimhood

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close