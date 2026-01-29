Closings & Delays: D.C., Maryland and Virginia — Friday, January 30
District of Columbia:
DC Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening
Maryland:
Anne Arundel County Public Schools: Virtual learning
Baltimore County Public Schools: Two-hour delay
Baltimore City Public Schools: Virtual learning
Charles County Public Schools: Closed
Harford County Public Schools: Closed
Howard County Public Schools: Closed
Montgomery County Public Schools: Closed
Prince George’s County Public Schools: Closed
Virginia:
Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Closed
Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Closed
Stafford County Public Schools: Closed
