Closings & Delays: D.C., Maryland and Virginia — Friday, January 30

Winter weather continues to affect the DMV, as snow, ice, and freezing temperatures lead to closures and delays for Friday, January 30.

Published on January 29, 2026

D.C. Continues To Dig Out From Weekend's Large Snow Storm

District of Columbia:
DC Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening

Maryland:
Anne Arundel County Public Schools: Virtual learning
Baltimore County Public Schools: Two-hour delay
Baltimore City Public Schools: Virtual learning
Charles County Public Schools: Closed
Harford County Public Schools: Closed
Howard County Public Schools: Closed
Montgomery County Public Schools: Closed
Prince George’s County Public Schools: Closed

Virginia:
Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Closed
Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Closed
Stafford County Public Schools: Closed

