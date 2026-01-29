What Does Your House Flow Like | Faith Walking

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Erica Campbell offers a word on “Get Up Mornings” that challenges us to examine the spiritual atmosphere of our own homes. Campbell moved beyond the physical tidiness of a house to question its “flow”—the emotional and spiritual energy that defines a living space. She asked listeners to consider if their homes are sanctuaries of peace and love, or places of tension and stress.

Erica began by observing how every home has a unique vibe. Some are quiet and structured, others are loud and filled with laughter, and some can be rigid and strict. Her central question, however, was whether we are making space for God to flow within those walls. She urged listeners not to reserve the presence of God just for Sunday service or prayer meetings. Instead, she believes the Holy Spirit should be a free-flowing presence in our daily lives, influencing our interactions and environment at home.



The segment then shifted to a moment of self-reflection for the audience. Erica painted a vivid picture: do you rush into your home feeling safe and comforted, or do you find yourself sitting in the car, taking a deep breath before facing what’s inside? She touched on the feelings of being overwhelmed, dealing with difficult houseguests, or just a general lack of peace. Her prayer is for every home to become a place where worship can happen spontaneously and prayer is a first resort, not a last-ditch effort when calling someone else for help.

Empowerment was a key theme as Erica addressed those who may be the only believer in their household. She passionately declared that one person, armed with faith and wisdom, has the power to shift the entire atmosphere of their home through prayer. She acknowledged that this path isn’t easy and that the enemy will create turmoil to discourage them. However, she encouraged listeners to remain steadfast. “Don’t you dare question your ability to shift the flow in your house,” she insisted, reminding them that they can create a space where the presence of God is not only welcome but is actively moving. By cultivating this sacred flow, our homes can become true havens of rest, love, and spiritual renewal for ourselves and all who enter.

