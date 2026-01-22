Your Invited To The Still Finally Over It Tour

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

On June 17, Summer Walker is making her way to Dallas, Texas, for her Still Finally Over It tour. In this trilogy tour, she will be revisiting all three of her eras and all feelings. This trilogy will feature Monaleo and Odeal.

Other stops on the tour include:

5.6 Toranto

5.29 Chicago

5.31 Detroit

6.02 Brooklyn

6.05 Philadelphia

6.07 Boston

6.09 Baltimore

6.10 Charlotte

6.12 Atlanta

6.14 Miami

6.17 Dallas of course

6.18 Austin

6.21 Houston

6.25 Los Angeles

6.25 Las Vegas

6.28 Okland

7.01 Seattle

7.03 Vancouver

8.02 London

