MIDDAY BUZZ: 50 Cent Speaks Out, Offset’s Tax Drama & More

50 Cent is keeping things blunt—as only he can. During a recent promotional appearance, the rapper and mogul explained why he intentionally stays away from public debates around religion and politics. According to 50, those topics are guaranteed to spark backlash no matter what side you’re on. He pointed to Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks over the past few years as an example of how controversy can stick, noting that brands and public figures don’t always recover once lines are crossed.

Meanwhile, Offset’s financial situation is making headlines again. While the rapper has reportedly paid off a $1.5 million federal tax debt, he’s far from being in the clear. Offset was sued in a lawsuit tied to a separate federal tax lien claiming he owes more than $486,000 for 2023. On top of that, the Georgia Department of Revenue filed a state tax lien back in March alleging he owes over $290,000 for 2022—an issue that remains unresolved. Cardi B has previously suggested these tax troubles contributed to delays in their divorce proceedings.

In lighter news, Snoop Dogg is expanding his business empire with the launch of Dog House Casino, a free-to-play online gaming platform. And congratulations are in order for Angel Reese, who continues her breakout run by landing a role in season two of Netflix’s The Hunting Wives.

