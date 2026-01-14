Gervonta Tank Davis Facing Multiple Charges After Miami Gardens Police Investigation

Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

The Miami Gardens Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for professional boxer Gervonta Tank Davis in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident that reportedly occurred last fall.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Miami Gardens police announced that the warrant stems from an incident reported on Oct. 27, 2025. According to authorities, a woman told police that Davis allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into a parking garage at a gentlemen’s club in Miami Gardens. Police said the woman reported suffering injuries as a result of the encounter.

The woman was identified by police as Davis’ ex girlfriend. Investigators said the two were in a relationship for approximately five months in 2022 and ended their relationship about one month prior to the alleged incident.

Davis, a Baltimore native and one of boxing’s most recognizable stars, is now wanted on multiple charges. Police said they plan to charge him with battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping once he is located and taken into custody.

At this time, authorities have not released additional details about the nature of the reported injuries or whether any surveillance footage or witnesses are part of the investigation. Police also did not indicate whether Davis has responded to the allegations.

Miami Gardens police confirmed they are actively working with a fugitive task force to locate Davis. Officials encouraged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

The case adds to ongoing scrutiny surrounding high profile athletes and allegations of domestic violence, as investigators continue efforts to bring Davis before the court to answer to the charges.

