Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz Spark Dating Rumors at Golden Globes

Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz gave fans a lot to talk about after making a stylish and affectionate appearance together following the Golden Globes. The two were seen leaving Netflix’s exclusive after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, walking side by side and clearly enjoying each other’s company. It wasn’t just their matching energy that caught attention, though. As they made their way outside, the pair was photographed holding hands, instantly sending social media into a frenzy.

When a TMZ photographer asked Anderson if the two were officially dating, the Black-ish star didn’t brush off the question. Instead, he smiled and casually replied that Rocsi was “my date for the evening.” While that may not have been a full confirmation, it was enough to keep the rumor mill spinning.

The pair looked every bit like a Hollywood couple stepping out for a glamorous night. Anderson kept things classic in a black tuxedo with a bowtie, while Diaz stunned in a floral gown that fit perfectly with the upscale Golden Globes atmosphere. As they walked past Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, they appeared relaxed and comfortable together, adding to the feeling that there may be more than just friendship between them.

This isn’t the first time Anthony and Rocsi have been linked. Over the past year, they’ve been spotted together several times in what fans have described as intimate or cozy settings. Each time, neither of them has publicly addressed the speculation, but their frequent appearances together have kept people curious.

Their history actually goes back many years. Diaz first rose to fame as a host on BET’s 106 & Park, and Anderson appeared on the show during that time. Even back then, viewers noticed a natural chemistry between them. At the time, however, Anderson was still married to his longtime partner, Alvina Stewart, which made any romantic connection impossible.

That changed in 2023, when Anderson finalized his divorce. Since then, fans have started seeing him and Rocsi together more often, which has only added to the excitement around their potential relationship. While neither has gone public with any labels, the timing and their recent appearances have people wondering if they’ve decided to explore something deeper.

For now, both seem happy to let their actions do the talking. Holding hands, attending high-profile events together, and referring to one another as dates sends a clear message, even if they aren’t ready to officially confirm anything.

Whether they’re just enjoying a close friendship or quietly building something more, one thing is certain: Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz are comfortable together, and their Golden Globes night out has everyone watching to see what comes next.

