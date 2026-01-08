2026 Go-Go Awards: See the Full Winners List
D.C. Celebrates 50 Years of Go-Go at the 2026 Go-Go Awards Washington, D.C.’s signature sound took center stage at the 2026 Go-Go Awards, as the city celebrated 50 years of go-go music at the historic Lincoln Theatre. The annual ceremony honored the artists, bands, and culture shapers who continue to preserve and evolve the genre that remains the heartbeat of the District.
From legendary bands to rising stars, the night highlighted excellence across performance, musicianship, production, and community impact. Scooby DaGodSon was one of the evening’s biggest winners, earning multiple honors that underscored his influence on today’s go-go sound. Longstanding staples like Junkyard Band, Rare Essence, and Backyard Band were also recognized, alongside newer groups helping carry the culture forward.
As go-go reaches its 50-year milestone, the awards served as both a tribute to the genre’s roots and a celebration of its future—affirming its lasting role in shaping D.C.’s cultural identity.
2026 Go-Go Awards Winners
Artist of the Year: Scooby DaGodSon
Bands Outside of the DMV: X.O. Band (Atlanta)
Bass Guitar: Mike “Funky Ned” Neal, Push Play
Bounce Beat Go-Go Band of the Year: New Impressionz
Breakout Band of the Year: Major League
Congo Player: Smoke, Rare Essence
Dancer: Go-Go Seco
DJ: DJ Dirty Rico
Drummer: Buggy the General, Backyard Band
Engineer/Soundman: Gregory Burton
Female Singer: Pam Ward, Push Play
Go-Go Podcast: Sirius Vybe
Gospel Go-Go Band: Tru Worshiperz
Horn/Bass Player: Greg Boyer, Chuck Brown Band
Keyboard Player: Sweet Cherie, Be’la Dona Lead
Guitar: Mel “Guitarboi” Chung, NEG/Front Porch
Lead Talker: Anwan “Big G” Glover, Backyard Band
Male Singer: Scooby DaGodSon
Manager: Moe Shorter, Junkyard Band
Producer: Chris Wright
Promoter: Tricky Inc. Second Mic: Killa Cal, Rare Essence
Song of the Year: Scooby DaGodSon — “RLd (Rhythm Like Dis)”
Sound Company: No Limit Staging
Timbale Player: Kirky
Traditional Band of the Year: Junkyard Band
Venue of the Year: Fast Eddies
