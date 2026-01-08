2026 Go-Go Awards: See the Full Winners List

D.C. Celebrates 50 Years of Go-Go at the 2026 Go-Go Awards Washington, D.C.’s signature sound took center stage at the 2026 Go-Go Awards, as the city celebrated 50 years of go-go music at the historic Lincoln Theatre. The annual ceremony honored the artists, bands, and culture shapers who continue to preserve and evolve the genre that remains the heartbeat of the District.

From legendary bands to rising stars, the night highlighted excellence across performance, musicianship, production, and community impact. Scooby DaGodSon was one of the evening’s biggest winners, earning multiple honors that underscored his influence on today’s go-go sound. Longstanding staples like Junkyard Band, Rare Essence, and Backyard Band were also recognized, alongside newer groups helping carry the culture forward.

As go-go reaches its 50-year milestone, the awards served as both a tribute to the genre’s roots and a celebration of its future—affirming its lasting role in shaping D.C.’s cultural identity.