D.C. Community Celebrates 50 Years of Go-Go Music at the 2026 Go-Go Awards

Go-Go music is the heartbeat of Washington, D.C., shaping its culture for generations.

The 2026 Go-Go Awards uplifted legendary artists and the next generation preserving the city's sound.

The event recognized outstanding contributions from artists and community members continuing to shape D.C.'s musical landscape.

Whether if it’s the pocket beat or the bounce beat, the energy inside the Historic Lincoln Theatre made one thing clear. Go-Go music, the distinctive sound born in Washington, D.C. in the 1970s, remains the heartbeat of the city, shaping its culture and community for generations.

The 2026 Go-Go Awards, organized by Ronald Moten, co-founder of the Go Go Museum and Café, celebrated legendary artists while uplifting the next generation preserving the city’s official sound. The awards show was hosted by D.C. natives and comedians Joe Clair and Jay Cole and centered on this year’s theme, Returning to Our Roots and Embracing the Diaspora.

More than a thousand people gathered at the Lincoln Theatre Tuesday night for the 2026 Go-Go Awards, a black tie celebration marking 50 years of Go-Go music. The event was organized by Ronald Moten, co-founder of the Go Go Museum and Café, and celebrated legendary artists while uplifting the next generation preserving the city’s official sound.

Love News? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Performances highlighted the deep connection between go go and hip hop, featuring the Chuck Brown Band, Kurtis Blow, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Kool, and DJ Wiz of Kid N Play. The Go Go Allstars delivered a crowd favorite set spanning five decades, while A Team, the house band recently featured on Front Porch with Patti LaBelle, kept the energy high.

Special honorees included legendary producer Hurby Luv Bug Azor, Radio One founder Cathy Hughes, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, and Dr. Natalie Hopkinson, chief curator of the Go Go Museum and Café. The evening celebrated go go’s enduring impact and its role in shaping Washington’s cultural identity for generations to come. This is music’s night for D.C., and the city showed up and showed out.

The 2026 Go-Go Awards also recognized outstanding contributions from artists and community members who continue to shape the city’s musical and cultural landscape. Winners included emerging performers who are carrying the go-go tradition forward and legends who are not new but true to the sound.

Some of the night’s standout winners included Killa Cal from Rare Essence, who took home the Rapper of the Year Award. New Impressionz Band was recognized as Bounce Beat Band of the Year, while Junkyard Band earned the Traditional Band of the Year Award. These awards highlighted both the genre’s enduring legends and the emerging talent keeping go-go music alive and thriving in the District.

The 2026 Go-Go Awards were more than just a night of music it was a vibrant celebration of the city’s heartbeat.

D.C. Community Celebrates 50 Years of Go-Go Music at the 2026 Go-Go Awards was originally published on kysdc.com