Midday Buzz: Diddy’s Mom Speaks Out, Biggie’s Legacy Protected, Detroit Gets a Boost, and NYE Lineup Drops

Diddy’s Mom, Biggie’s Estate Refute Docuseries

Recent entertainment news features significant developments involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, the estate of the Notorious B.I.G., Porsha Williams, and major investments in Detroit’s creative community.

Janice Combs, mother of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has publicly condemned the new Netflix docuseries, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.” In a statement, she described the four-part series, produced by 50 Cent, as a collection of “lies and inaccuracies” that misrepresent her son’s life. Ms. Combs specifically refuted an allegation from the first episode claiming Diddy was involved in an altercation during a 1991 charity basketball game. She labeled the claim “false and outrageous” and has called for a retraction from Netflix.

Adding to the pushback, the estate of the late Notorious B.I.G. has also disputed claims made in the documentary. The series alleged that Diddy used the rapper’s estate to cover his funeral expenses. However, Wayne Barrow, who co-manages the estate with Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, has stated this is false. Barrow confirmed that after a thorough review of financial records, all funeral costs were covered by Diddy and Bad Boy Records, not the estate.

Porsha Williams’ New Chapter

In other news, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is entering a new chapter after finalizing her divorce. She recently made her relationship with Patrice Sway McKinney public over the Thanksgiving holiday. In an interview, Williams revealed she had been dating both a man and a woman before deciding to focus on her relationship with McKinney. She hinted that an engagement could be in her near future.

Usher and Big Sean Invest In Detroit

Meanwhile, Detroit’s creative scene is set to receive a major boost. Usher and Big Sean are investing $1 million to develop a new entertainment production facility in the city. The facility, scheduled to open in February 2026, will house a virtual production studio and a special effects lab, providing valuable resources for young creators.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Lineup Announced

Finally, the lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” has been announced. The celebration will feature performances from 50 Cent, Mariah Carey, Chance the Rapper, and Ciara. Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora are set to host the main event in Times Square.