The Top 5 Things to Know Before You Get a Tattoo



Tattoos on your hands and feet look amazing when they are fresh, but they require serious upkeep. The show pointed out that these areas fade much faster than the rest of your body. Think about how often you wash your hands or how your shoes rub against your feet. That constant friction, combined with regular sun exposure, breaks down the ink quickly. If you want a piece that stays sharp and vibrant over time, you might want to choose a different canvas on your body.

3. Always Proofread Your Ink Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Nothing ruins a beautiful piece of art faster than a glaring spelling mistake. The hosts joked about seeing tattoos with the wrong version of “their,” “there,” or “they’re.” Before the artist creates the stencil and definitely before the needle touches your skin, double-check the spelling and grammar. If you are getting a quote, a memorial piece, or words in another language, verify the translation and spelling multiple times.

2. Inspect the Tattoo Shop First Your health and safety must always come first. Before you book an appointment, visit the tattoo shop in person. You need to make sure the environment is sterile, clean, and fully licensed. The hosts emphasized checking out the shop’s hygiene practices and getting a clear understanding of their pricing. Ask questions about how they sterilize their equipment and ensure they open new needles right in front of you.rt.