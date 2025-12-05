Daz Dillinger Calls Snoop Dogg “BBITCH” Amid Legal Fight

Tensions are high between cousins and collaborators Daz Dillinger and Snoop Dogg, after the former accused the veteran rapper of booting him from the revived Death Row Records. Snoop Dogg fired back with claims of his own, with Daz Dillinger returning the salvo by calling his cousin a “LITTLE BBITCH.”

The row between the family members began when Daz Dillinger appeared last week on SiriusXM’s The Punchline Academy and revealed that Snoop Dogg kicked him off Death Row Records, which Snoop acquired in 2022.

Daz has been at odds with Dr. Dre in times past over royalty payments due to his contributions to past Death Row Records works, and refused to sell off his catalog to his cousin, as he found his intellectual property more valuable than being part of the infamous record label.

Snoop didn’t take kindly to Daz’s accusations and shared a video via social media that came with what appeared to be a veiled threat.

“In a minute, I’ma f*ck you up, cuz, not physically, but business-wise. You broke as a muthaf*cke right now, so I’m a f*ck you up in a minute. Leave me the f*ck alone,” Snoop is seen saying.

Daz fired back with an Instagram post, writing in the caption, “HE MAD NOW …NOW HE WANNA F*C ME UP BIZNIZ WISE BY TRYNA STEAL EVERYTHING I OWN THAT WAS ON DEATHROW BY FORGED SIGNITURE & NOT PAYING ROYALTIES SINCE HE HAD THE LABEL USING OUR ROYALTIES TO PAY HIS STAFF THEY MAKIN MORE THEN THE ARTIST I SUED SUGE BACK IN THE DAY SHOULD I DO THE SAME TO CUZ ITS ALL IN MY NAME THE PUBLISHING NUMBERS DONT CHANGE UNLESS LOL U A THIEF U CANT STARVE ME OUT IM INDEPENDENT I RUN MY OWN SHIP ALWAYS HAVE U LITTLE BBITCH.”

Daz Dillinger also shared several posts accusing Snoop Dogg of trying to remove his name from publishing deals, along with attempting to crater Daz’s trademark and logo.

So far, it doesn’t look like the cousins will be on the same page anytime soon.

