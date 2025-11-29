Thee Hot Girl Chef: Megan Thee Stallion Cooks Thanksgiving Dinner For Klay Thompson’s Family, His Father Sings Her Praises

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion was busy this Thanksgiving as she stepped into the kitchen to make a feast for her man, Klay, and the Thompson family.

Thee Hot Girl Chef jumped in the kitchen and threw down, making all of the must-have Turkey Day staples in portions large enough to feed Klay’s family full of professional athletes. Taking on such a major holiday had our girl admittedly stressed as she wanted to impress the Thompsons.

“I was really nervous because I was like ‘dang I’m really finna cook for my man and his whole family and I hope they like it because I really gotta show them that I really love they son,” she said in her reel.

Though Meg had already told her fans that Klay’s dad and Lakers legend, Mychal Thompson, loved her cooking so much that he felt she could own a restaurant, he took it a step further by singing her praises during the local Los Angeles broadcast of the Lakers and Mavericks game.

While Meg and Klay‘s mom, Julie, sat courtside to take in the game, Mr. Thompson was busy talking about Thee Hot Girl’s culinary skills.

“Thanksgiving dinner was the best Thanksgiving food I’ve ever eaten,” Mychal said during the live broadcast. “Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Chef. It was unbelievable. She went out of her way to make sure everyone was fed. We had to take so many bags home there was so much food. It was one of the best Thanksgivings we ever had, thanks to Megan.”

The NBA champion is a man of few words but he’s been vocal about his adoration for his son’s superstar girlfriend. Soon after Klay and Meg went public, Mr. Thompson chatted about her during a broadcast, playfully saying that he referred to her as “Megan Thee Filly” due to that being the proper term for a young female horse. He clearly is not above a good dad joke.

Meg is clearly in good with the Thompsons as she also made sure to let everyone know that the biggest stamp of approval came from Klay’s mom, who she affectionately calls “Miss Julie.”

“Miss Julie was the star of the show,” Meg said during a courtside interview. “Miss Julie is the hostess with the mostest. Mr. Thompson definitely said that I can own my own restaurant, I’m glad that I got the stamp of approval from the father but the mother! Miss Julie was my number one stamp of approval.”

The Thompsons have been a relatively low-key family over the years but since Meg’s arrival they’ve all seemed to come out of their shell a bit, especially Klay. Meg and “Miss Julie” have been kiki-ing at Mavericks games since the start of the season and we all remember the Wag Wig fiasco that had the internet talking for days.

The internet is already speculating that the Thompsons are making room for Meg in their family and since she posted a photo of what many suspected was a home she shares with Klay, we’ll be checking our mailboxes for the wedding invite. Save the date? Say less!

