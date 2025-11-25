Travis Scott’s ‘Circus Maximus’ Tour Made Over $265M, Breaking All-Time Records

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Travis Scott has made history with his latest Circus Maximus Tour, bringing in over $265 million.

According to Billboard, this officially makes him the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time. La Flame sold over 2 million tickets across a world tour that hit 20 countries and six continents. It also marked his major comeback following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy in Houston.

The show left ten concertgoers dead and raised questions about the safety at these big shows.

Two years later, Travis returned to the road after the strong reception to his fourth studio album, UTOPIA, which featured 21 Savage, Drake, Playboi Carti, and more. Standout tracks included MELTDOWN, FE!N, and TOPIA TWINS. The Circus Maximus Tour was crafted to be something special, and it delivered.

After announcing the tour, there was another huge announcement. Trav was bringing the show to Egypt and performing UTOPIA in front of the pyramids. This instantly had fans ready to book their travel to Cairo. Soon after the announcement, the Egyptian government chose to decline his request due to “complex production issues.”

Now the Circus Maximus tour has gone down in history.

Since then, the Houston rapper linked up with his collective and dropped a Jackboys 2. Dropping the same day Pusha T & Malice made a comeback as Clipse to drop their album, Let God Sort Em Out. Although the Jackboys project was overshadowed, Don Toliver, SoFaygo, and Sheck Wes still had their moments to prove they’re the next group up.

