Thanksgiving 2025: What Stores Are Open or Closed Around DC

Wondering where you can shop in the DC area this Thanksgiving? From grocery runs to last-minute essentials, here’s a handy guide to which stores are open and which are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Published on November 24, 2025

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and many people are starting to plan their holiday shopping, last-minute errands, and grocery runs. Whether you’re preparing for a big family feast, picking up essentials, or hunting for holiday deals, knowing store hours ahead of time can save you time and stress. With so many retailers adjusting their schedules for the holiday, it helps to have a clear guide to plan your day efficiently.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2025 in the DMV

Aldi – Closed

BJ’s Wholesale Club – Closed

Costco – Closed

Lidl – Closed

Sam’s Club – Closed

Target – Closed

Trader Joe’s – Closed

Walmart – Closed

Stores Open on Thanksgiving 2025 in the DMV

Big Lots: Most locations open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with some stores offering extended hours until midnight.


Dollar General: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with select locations staying open until 10 p.m. Hours vary by store—call ahead to confirm.


Dollar Tree: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at most locations, though some may have shorter hours.


Family Dollar: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but hours may vary by location.


Food Lion: Open approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on the store. Call your local location to confirm.


Harris Teeter: Open until 2 p.m.


Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m.


Whole Foods Market: Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.


CVS: Most stores open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

