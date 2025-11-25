Midday Buzz: Ja Rule Addresses Backstage Scuffle, Lupita Nyong’o Talks Typecasting

Ja Rule explains backstage incident, denies being jumped

Vic Jagger is back with the Midday Buzz, serving up the latest in entertainment news. From backstage drama to career-defining moments, here’s what has the streets talking.

First up, Ja Rule is setting the record straight about a recent backstage incident. He took to social media to explain that while things got chaotic, he’s far from embarrassed. According to the rapper, three men attempted to swing on him as he was walking backstage, causing a commotion. While he admits to being caught off guard, Ja Rule insists he doesn’t have a single scratch on him. He says that anyone can be blindsided but that the situation was not a full-on jump. Despite some conflicting reports and grainy videos circulating online, Ja Rule maintains that he came out of the scuffle unharmed.

In Hollywood news, the incredibly talented Lupita Nyong’o is opening up about the challenges she faced after her Oscar win for 12 Years a Slave. You would expect such a powerful performance to open countless doors, but Lupita revealed that the industry tried to pigeonhole her. The offers that came in were often for roles that mirrored her award-winning part, asking her to play another enslaved person. Standing firm in her principles, she made it clear that she would rather turn down work than perpetuate harmful stereotypes. We applaud her for taking a stand and demanding to be seen for her full range as an artist.

On a celebratory note, legends are getting their well-deserved flowers. The one and only Eddie Murphy is set to receive a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute. This honor recognizes his immense contributions to comedy and cinema over his incredible career. We love to see a true icon being celebrated for his groundbreaking work.

And for all the Erykah Badu fans, get ready to celebrate a major milestone. The queen of neo-soul is honoring the 25th anniversary of her classic album, Mama’s Gun, with a special live stream concert. Fans can tune in to experience the magic from the comfort of their own homes. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate an album that has touched so many lives over the past two and a half decades.