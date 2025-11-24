Jimmy Cliff, Globally Recognized Reggae Star, Dies At 81

Jimmy Cliff, a popular reggae singer who helped bring the genre to the global masses, has died, according to a social media post from a loved one. Jimmy Cliff’s wife shared the news of her husband’s passing in the wee morning hours on Monday (November 24).

Jimmy Cliff’s wife shared news of the passing on Cliff’s official Instagram page, penning a heartfelt note to his fans and praising the doctors who treated her husband in his last days.

From IG:

It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love. I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date. See you and we see you Legend. Latifa , Lilty and Aken

Born James Chambers on July 30, 1944, Cliff’s journey into music began when he would listen to local sound systems as a young student. At the age of 14, Cliff’s father took him to Kingston, which is where he adopted his stage name.

After urging Chinese-Jamaican Leslie Kong to back his music career, Cliff began recording records and notched several local hits for Kong’s label. Cliff remained with Kong’s label until 1971 and even served as an A&R, bringing a young Bob Marley into the fold and helping him cut his first records.

Cliff would move on to sign with Island Records, and while the union was rocky at the start, Cliff became a vanguard of the early reggae sound as it shifted from its precursor, ska, and albums such as 1967’s Hard Road to Travel were not only responsible for Cliff’s growing fame but also the prominence of reggae.

In 1972, Cliff starred in the film The Harder They Come as Ivanhoe “Ivan” Martin, a singer hoping to make it in the music business in Kingston, but turns to crime when his career fails to pan out. The film is considered one of the most important pieces of art to emerge from Jamaica and turned all eyes towards the reggae sound.

Cliff would win two Grammy Awards in his career. He notched the Best Reggae Recording award in 1986 for Cliff Hanger and won Best Reggae Album in 2013 for Rebirth. Cliff’s final released album was 2022’s Refugees. Before he passed, Cliff was the only living reggae artist to receive Jamaica’s highest honor, the Order of Merit. Cliff was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jimmy Cliff is survived by his wife Latifa Chambers, daughter Lilty Cliff, and son Aken Cliff. He was 81.

—

Photo: Getty

Jimmy Cliff, Globally Recognized Reggae Star, Dies At 81 was originally published on hiphopwired.com