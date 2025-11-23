Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

The Detroit Lions announced today that their 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 27 against the Green Bay Packers will feature renowned gospel musician CeCe Winans who will perform the national anthem.



The winner of 17 GRAMMY Awards and 33 Dove Awards, music icon CeCe Winans will return to her hometown of Detroit to perform the national anthem. An inductee of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Winans is also the recipient of multiple Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

“I grew up in Detroit in a house with Mom, Dad, 7 brothers and 2 sisters. Every Thanksgiving was all about Gratefulness to God, family, food and Football!! The Lions games were on all the time in our home. The idea that my family and I are part of such a rich heritage of music flowing from our hometown is so amazing and we thank God every day. I am so honored to come home and be a part of a very special Thanksgiving tradition. It’s going to be awesome.”

CeCe Winans To Sing National Anthem For Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving was originally published on praisedc.com