Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’

10 Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’

For the singer's 49th birthday, we highlight several soulful tracks that we believe are just as good (if not better) than "Can We Talk" that every R&B fan should know.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tevin Campbell Promotional Visit In Chicago
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Tevin Campbell was a unique voice that defined R&B when he first blew on the scene in the early 1990s.

Discovered by the late Quincy Jones, who was a fan of Campbell, the Texas native has proved to be a pivotal young sound and an R&B prodigy. He made an unforgettable mark singing “Tomorrow (A Better You, Better Me)” penned by Jones, and even was mentored by Prince and had the artist write songs for him on his 1992 album I’m Ready. Campbell was also the unmistakable voice behind Powerline in Disney’s popular A Goofy Movie.

Many know the familiar rhythm and croons from Campbell’s iconic song “Can We Talk,” however, the artist has a range of timeless, quality hits that showcase his velvety-smooth vocal ability, which hailed him as one of our R&B greats to begin with.

For the singer’s 49th birthday, we highlight several soulful tracks that we believe are just as good (if not better) than “Can We Talk” that every R&B fan should know.

Shhh (Break It Down)

Tell Me What You Want Me To Do

Could You Learn To Love

Always In My Heart

Alone With You

I’m Ready

Dandelion

What Do I Say

Tell Me Where

I2I (From A Goofy Movie)

10 Tevin Campbell Gems To Listen To That Go Beyond ‘Can We Talk’ was originally published on foxync.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| Win Wizards Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners | 2025-10-31
Contests

Win Washington/Atlanta Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners

Thanksgiving Turkey
12 Items
Local

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

25 Items
News

25 Free Meals, Deals & Discounts: Veterans Day 2025

News

Federal Shutdown Brings Washington To A Standstill, Disrupting Lives Nationwide

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Entertainment

Midday Buzz: Nostalgia, Scandals & Surprises

15 Items
News

Happy Veterans Day! 15 Famous Black Folks Who Served In The Military

News

Jury Acquits DC ‘Sandwich Guy’ Of Misdemeanor Assault Charges For Throwing A Sub At A Border Patrol Agent

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close