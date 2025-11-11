Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Grammy-nominated rapper Wale launches “Gifted Week”.

Wale’s “Gifted Week” kicks off, celebrating DMV culture and community

This week, Wale is celebrating more than music — Gifted Week shines a spotlight on creativity, culture, and community across the area.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

DMV native and Grammy-nominated rapper Wale is giving his fans more than just music this week — he’s giving back to the community that raised him.

Founded in 2024 by Wale and EQT, Gifted Week is an annual, weeklong celebration of DMV creativity and culture, featuring events throughout the region. The celebration kicks off on Wale Day, November 10 in D.C., and continues through November 15 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, designed to foster connections between the region’s entertainment, arts, and youth communities.

Wale kicked off this year’s celebration with a visit to students and staff at Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where he met with students and staff. His visit set the tone for a week centered on giving back and inspiring the next generation of local talent.

Throughout the week, Gifted Week will feature a variety of community-driven events, including a youth football clinic at the Deanwood Community Center, a sneaker design workshop at Sycamore & Oak, and a D.C. Poetry Jam at Grounded, a local plant shop, café, and wellness studio. There will also be a State of Black Media panel hosted at The HQ House by The Burn Brothers, bringing together journalists, creators, and industry professionals to discuss representation and storytelling.

Adding to the celebration, Jeremih and TOB Band will bring a mix of R&B and Go-Go, sticking to his roots and representing the DMV’s unique culture.

The weeklong celebration will close with a special performance by Wale at The Anthem, uniting fans and creatives from across the DMV for a night that highlights both his artistry and his commitment to the community.

And it’s not just about giving back to the community but giving back sonically — Wale has new music coming too. His highly anticipated album, “Everything Is a Lot,” drops this Thursday. You can pre-order now to unlock five new songs immediately and enjoy more surprises, including an exclusive activation in D.C. on 11/13.

SEE ALSO

Wale’s “Gifted Week” kicks off, celebrating DMV culture and community was originally published on kysdc.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| Win Wizards Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners | 2025-10-31
Contests

Win Washington/Atlanta Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners

18 Items
Entertainment

Grammy 2026 Nominees: Top Categories and Artists to Watch

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Thanksgiving Turkey
12 Items
Local

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Entertainment

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Midday Buzz: Brandy & Monica Tour, Snoop’s Apology & Wig Gate

News

Jury Acquits DC ‘Sandwich Guy’ Of Misdemeanor Assault Charges For Throwing A Sub At A Border Patrol Agent

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close