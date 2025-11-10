Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Magic Johnson Remembers His Wife's Reaction To His HIV Diagnosis

Magic Johnson Remembers His Wife’s Reaction To His HIV Diagnosis

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Magic Johnson is one of the most successful basketball players of all time, earning five NBA championships and making sound business moves that made him a billionaire in 2023.

While his life has been full of accomplishments, the one challenge Johnson had to overcome was coming to terms with having HIV. He contracted the virus in 1991, and 34 years to the day he announced his status, he sat down on The Jennifer Hudson Show to recount how he broke the news to his wife, Cookie.

“I wasn’t worried about me as much; I was worried about Cookie. She was pregnant with our son EJ, and so how was it going to affect her?” Johnson said.

While he did hold a press conference to announce it to the league and his subsequent retirement, it was telling her that he fought the most.

“When I came home to tell Cookie the news, it was the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life, not to play against Michael [Jordan] or Larry [Bird], but to tell my wife I had HIV,” he said.

Johnson remembers that the first thing Cookie said when he told her the news was, “‘Let’s drop down on our knees and start praying.’” 

It was that attitude that Johnson says uplifted their spirits, as he added, “so God has really blessed both of us.”

The 12-time All-Star used his diagnosis to help change the stigma of HIV, including thinking that it only affected the LGBTQ community and drug users.

It became his new purpose, as he pushed for people to get tested regularly, and even started the Magic Johnson Foundation weeks after the announcement to keep the conversation going and educate the Black community. 

“I wanted to make sure I went out and was able to speak about it, especially in the Black and brown community, because the numbers were running very high,” he added. “I went to a lot of churches, I went to a lot of schools, and I made sure I raised the awareness level of HIV and AIDS, and I’m happy I was able to do just that.”

Cookie’s faith-rooted belief that Johnson would “be here a long time” has proved true as he remained an integral figure in the sports world, holding ownership stakes in teams like his beloved Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers, and Aces.

SEE ALSO

Magic Johnson Remembers His Wife’s Reaction To His HIV Diagnosis was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| Win Wizards Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners | 2025-10-31
Contests

Win Washington/Atlanta Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners

18 Items
Entertainment

Grammy 2026 Nominees: Top Categories and Artists to Watch

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Thanksgiving Turkey
12 Items
Local

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

Entertainment

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

News

Jury Acquits DC ‘Sandwich Guy’ Of Misdemeanor Assault Charges For Throwing A Sub At A Border Patrol Agent

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Midday Buzz: Brandy & Monica Tour, Snoop’s Apology & Wig Gate

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close