Congratulations! ‘Love Is Blind’ Fan Faves Lauren & Cameron Welcome A Baby Boy Together

Love Is Blind: Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Welcome Son
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, beloved alums from the first season of Love Is Blind, have officially entered parenthood! The couple, who met and married on the groundbreaking Netflix reality series in 2020, welcomed their first child — a baby boy named Ezra — on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 8:18 p.m. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, the Hamiltons shared the joyous news. Lauren, 37, said that the arrival of their son, who weighed in at 5 lbs., 15 oz., has made their long and emotional fertility journey “worth it.”
“He’s been such a blessing already,” she gushed to PEOPLE.
Lauren underwent in vitro fertilization treatment before welcoming her new bundle of joy, a process she described as “tough” on a 2024 episode of her podcast The Love Seat, which she hosts alongside her husband.
Cameron, 35, echoed her joy and reflected on the surreal nature of finally holding their baby after years of trying to conceive.
“It still feels surreal that we have a son after four years of trying to conceive,” he shared. “That said, the 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real. I’m grateful for it all.”
A Name With Meaning
As for their son’s name, the couple says it came to them naturally, and a touching moment involving Lauren’s late father confirmed it was meant to be.
“The name ‘Ezra’ just came to us one day when we first started talking about baby names,” Cameron explained. “Once I suggested it, we both agreed that was going to be his name. It felt right.”
Lauren added a poignant memory.
“After my dad passed, we were organizing his things, and we found a Bible that had been his mother’s. When we opened it, the Bible opened to the book of Ezra, and a picture of Dad fell out. That was a sign.”
A Full-Circle Moment
After the long road to becoming parents, holding baby Ezra for the first time was a moment filled with emotion and awe.
“It was such a sense of relief holding him,” Cameron shared with PEOPLE. “I was thinking, ‘We really did it. After all the intentional work we put into making him, he’s here.’”
Lauren described their first moments together as “magical,” saying she didn’t want to let go once Ezra was in her arms.
“I didn’t want him to move again,” she added. “I was thinking, ‘He looks just like Cam. I knew it!’ I had a dream that he would look like this. But even more than that, I was thinking about how grateful I am to be his mom and raise him.”
For Cameron, seeing his son’s eyes open for the first time brought on an instant protective instinct.
“I got to see him open his eyes for the first time and in that moment I thought, ‘I have to protect him for the rest of my life,’” he recalled.
Adjusting to Life with a Newborn.
Now home with their baby boy, the couple is settling into the realities of new parenthood, including sleepless nights. Although it’s been “rough,” according to Lauren, the couple is embracing the challenge, learning as they go, and figuring out what works best for them as a new family of three.
So, what led up to this beautiful moment, you ask? Check out a complete timeline of Cameron and Lauren’s love story after the flip.
Lauren and Cameron met on Love Is Blind in 2018.
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton met on the very first day of filming Love Is Blind in October 2018. Though skeptical at first, Cameron quickly realized Lauren was the one.
“At a certain point, I had no more doubts about that this was the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with because we were able to delve so deep in our conversations, and in a way that I think neither of us had before,” he told PEOPLE in March 2020. “I think it’s a testament to the fact that when you find the right person, you can just kind of know, and it doesn’t take a ton of time to know that.”
After just five days, Cameron proposed, and the couple tied the knot in November 2018, a moment viewers later witnessed when the season aired in 2020.
In March 2020, they launched their Hangin’ With the Hamiltons YouTube Channel.
Since then, Lauren and Cameron have continued to share their journey with fans through various creative ventures. In March of 2020, the couple launched their YouTube channel Hangin’ With the Hamiltons, giving followers a glimpse into their marriage, home life, and everyday experiences, including plenty of cameos from their dog, Sparky.
“Whether you are returning from before, you’re familiar with our story, or whether you just found us and you’re new to our house, we are happy to have you,” Lauren shared in their introductory video.
The couple brought a home together in May of that year.
In May 2020, the duo gave fans a tour of their Atlanta home, where Lauren had moved in after their wedding.
“As you can see, it’s a lot different than in the bachelor days … it feels a lot more homier than it did when it was just me,” Cameron said during the tour. “I love the way Lauren decorated the house.”
Lauren and Cameron wrote a book together in 2021.
In June 2021, the couple co-authored Leap of Faith, a book that detailed their love story and the behind-the-scenes moments from Love Is Blind.
“In this book, we dive deeper into our stories, some BTS #loveisblind tea, gems we learned along the way, and share how we keep our relationship hot + fresh,” Lauren wrote on Instagram ahead of the release.
They celebrated their sixth anniversary in November 2024.
In November 2024, Lauren and Cameron celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, a milestone they honored with a heartfelt message on social media.
“Six years of love, laughter, and building a beautiful life together,” they wrote in a joint post. “Every day with you is a reminder that love truly is the best adventure. Thank you for being my partner, my rock, and my greatest joy. Here’s to forever, my love. 💕✨ Happy Anniversary to us.”
In May 2025, the couple surprised fans with a fun pregnancy announcement.
On May 26, 2025, Cameron and Lauren took to Instagram with a fun pregnancy reveal video. The video showed Lauren taking several rounds of IVF injections, with both praying that the dreams of becoming a parent would come true—and it finally did.
“After 4 years of prayers, patience, and a whole lot of love… seeing the word PREGNANT on our @Clearblue test made it real!” the love birds wrote in a follow-up post.
They revealed they were having a boy in August of this year.
On August 1, Lauren and Cameron took to Instagram with a gender reveal video, finally unveiling the happy news of their baby boy.
Now, as they embark on the next chapter of their journey with baby Ezra, Lauren and Cameron continue to demonstrate that their love story is just getting started and remains as real as ever. Love Is Blind was a success for these two lovebirds.
