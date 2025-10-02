Get Into ‘G.R.I.T.S.’: Your New Fave Show Coming To ALLBLK

ALLBLK

If you’re looking for some good television this fall, let’s just say our friends over at ALLBLK have a few things on the primetime roster. You can take a look for yourselves in the roundup below.

But wait: we’re definitely interested in that new series they’re previewing called G.R.I.T.S., so much so that we even got our hands on the official trailer to premiere exclusively right here.

Read up more on what the series is about below, via ALLBLK:

“‘G.R.I.T.S.’ (Girls Raised in the South) follows Keisha (Jasmine Sargent), Ty (Ashanti Harris), and Francis (Aja ‘Slimeroni’ Canyon), three young women coming of age in Memphis. Determined to define the next chapter in their lives, they find solace in their favorite pastime: roller skating. As they navigate grief, love, hustle, and the underbelly of the city threatening to pull them down, a skating competition with life-changing prize money offers a glimmer of hope. In a world where the rink is their escape and survival is a full-time job, they rely on sisterhood and skating to outrun their past and build something real. When all else fails, lace up and skate until you can’t skate anymore.”

If the trailer doesn’t reel you in, the exclusive images we also got from upcoming episodes below should do the trick for sure. Enjoy!

Take a look below at the trailer premiere for G.R.I.T.S., coming to ALLBLK on October 30th:

