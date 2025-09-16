Listen Live
Friend's Kid Online: Intervene or Stay Quiet?

Grown Folk Convo: Friend’s Kid Wildin’ Out Online – Tell Their Parents or Mind Your Business?

A social media dilemma: If you see a friend's child acting out online, should you tell them or mind your business?

Published on September 16, 2025

It’s the modern-day dilemma for anyone with a social media account: you’re scrolling through your feed and see your friend’s child acting out. Maybe they’re twerking, using questionable language, or engaging in risky behavior. This brings up a tough “Grown Folk Convo” question: do you tell their parents, or do you mind your business?

The debate is split. One side argues for minding your own business. As one caller, Eric, pointed out, interfering can backfire. Parents might get defensive, questioning why you were following their child on social media in the first place. It’s a valid concern; no one wants to be accused of being nosy or overstepping boundaries, which could damage a friendship.

However, many others believe in the power of the village. The idea that “it takes a village to raise a child” still holds weight for them. As another caller, G from the shop, passionately stated, he feels a responsibility to the kids who look up to him. He argued that as community members and father figures, it’s their duty to be proactive and report questionable behavior. If you see a child making poor decisions, isn’t it your responsibility to let their parents know? It’s about looking out for the younger generation and stepping in when they might be heading down the wrong path. Ultimately, the decision comes down to your relationship with the parents and whether you believe community intervention outweighs the risk of a confrontation.


