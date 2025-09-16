Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Molly Qerim, the long-time host of ESPN’s popular debate show “First Take,” announced she is leaving the network at the end of the year.

Qerim confirmed her departure on Monday in a social media post, stating that the news was released “earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped.”

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Qerim has moderated the morning show since 2015, working alongside commentators like Stephen A. Smith and, formerly, Max Kellerman. She joined ESPN in 2006, initially working with its digital and mobile teams before moving on to roles at NFL Network and CBS Sports Network. She later returned to ESPN.

According to reports, ESPN had offered Qerim a new contract, but she chose to pursue other opportunities. Her final show date has not been announced.

In her statement, Qerim expressed gratitude to her colleagues and the show’s viewers.

“I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special,” she said.

She concluded her message with “Stay tuned :),” suggesting a new project is on the horizon. It is not yet clear what her next role will be.

RELATED: 20 Photos of Top Female Media Personality, Molly Qerim

RELATED: The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Molly Qerim, Trina’s Exes and more!

Molly Qerim Announces Departure from ESPN’s ‘First Take’ After Nearly a Decade was originally published on kysdc.com