Maryland’s Fall Foliage Forecast: When And Where To Catch the Best Views

Source: ChingYi Chau / Getty

Leaf lovers, take note! Maryland’s fall color show is about to begin.

Though the season doesn’t officially start until Sept. 22, early signs of changing leaves are already appearing across the state, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The agency predicts that peak foliage will arrive around Oct. 11 in Western Maryland, while the Baltimore region should see its brightest colors closer to Nov. 1.

Each year, the DNR issues a foliage forecast and provides weekly updates as the season progresses. This fall is expected to be particularly “colorful,” the department said.

“We are seeing some trees turn early in Garrett County, with a combination of the dry weather and leaf spot that has affected many maples,” said Melissa Nash, a forester in Allegany and Garrett counties.

Last year, leaves peaked earlier than usual due to an especially dry summer. Thanks to better rainfall this spring and early summer, forecasters expect richer hues this year — though recent dry conditions are already nudging some trees into early dormancy.

Leaf change traditionally begins in Western Maryland before spreading east toward central counties and the Eastern Shore. For sweeping views and mountain landscapes, DNR recommends planning a trip to Cunningham Falls State Park or Rocky Gap State Park.

Beyond Maryland, fall colors are expected to peak earlier in neighboring regions. Predictions show New England’s foliage will reach its height around the weeks of Sept. 29 or Oct. 6, with Shenandoah National Park following a similar schedule.

One thing that may shape your fall outings: warmer weather. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center says Maryland has a 40% to 60% chance of above-average temperatures through September, October, and November. That means you may be sipping your apple cider and pumpkin spice lattes over ice.

As for precipitation, long-range forecasts give Maryland even odds of experiencing either a wetter or drier autumn. For now, though, much of the state remains under drought conditions after a very dry August and a parched start to September.

