Jessie and D’Lila Combs Rule The Runway In Purple

Jessie and D’Lila Combs may be still growing their modeling careers, but the two sisters know how to work a runway. At the 10-year anniversary show for Los Angeles–based womenswear brand Ellaé Lisqué, the Combs twins stepped onto the Avalon Hollywood stage and owned it.

The Combs Twins Rule The Runway In Purple – And We Are Gagging

Walking hand-in-hand, Jessie and D’Lila commanded the spotlight in matching mini halter dresses drenched in a rich violet hue. The gowns featured dramatic ruching throughout, creating texture and movement that caught the light with every step.

The fabric draped like liquid, cascading into floor-length trains that trailed behind them with effortless glamour. Styled with strappy lace-up heels and sleek, high ponytails, the looks struck the perfect balance of being youthful and high-fashion. See the pics from the runway below.

The Combs Twins Help Mark A Major Fashion Moment For Black Woman Designer Maxie J.

The runway show signified a major moment for Black woman designer Maxie J. Celebrating 10 years in the game with a packed show, Maxie J made a reputation for offering affordable, glamorous elegance to many.

The anniversary runway was hosted by Moe Diggs and featured appearances from Lakeyah, Dreezy, and Sky Days, along with a live performance by Compton’s Chef Boy. The audience was star-studded, with King Combs, Quincy Brown, Jessica Rich, LisaRaye, and more filling the seats.

Still, Jessie and D’Lila’s catwalk moment stood out.

Watching them grow before our eyes – stylish, graceful, and camera-ready – it’s clear they know how to make the runway their own stage. At Ellaé Lisqué’s anniversary, the Combs Twins didn’t just model garments. They gave us a preview of what may be coming next – on and off the runway.

