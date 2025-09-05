Joe Biden Undergoes Surgery for Skin Cancer
Joe Biden has undergone Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday. The procedure comes months after the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The spokesperson did not say when the surgery took place. News of the operation surfaced after a video circulated online showing Biden with a scar on his forehead.
Mohs surgery involves removing thin layers of skin and examining them under a microscope until no cancer cells remain. Doctors often use the technique for recurring or aggressive skin cancers, as well as lesions found in sensitive areas such as the face, hands and genitals.
Joe Biden Undergoes Surgery for Skin Cancer was originally published on wbt.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’
-
Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation
-
Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21
-
Reliving the Magic of 'Living Single': A New Podcast for Fans
-
D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents