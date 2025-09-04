Epstein Survivors Speak Out, Trump Responds, Labels It A Democrat Hoax

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse are pushing back and demanding the release of all files related to the government’s investigation into the convicted child sex offender, after Donald Trump publicly dismissed their fight for justice as nothing more than a political “hoax.”

During a press conference on Capitol Hill, the brave women stood together to remind the world that their pain and trauma is not a partisan issue—but one that deserves justice.

One survivor, Haley Robson, said it felt like she was “being gutted from the inside out.”

“Mr. President Donald J. Trump, I am a registered Republican — not that that matters because this is not political — however, I cordially invite you to meet me in the Capitol in person so you can understand this is not a hoax. We are real human beings. This is real trauma,” she responded.

A second survivor, Lisa Phillips, was more direct with her response, calling on the administration to release the files and saying that the survivors would potentially be releasing their own list of notables within Epstein’s world.

“We know the names, many of us were abused by them,” Phillips said. “We’re not quite sure how we’re going to release that or even if we’re going to. [We are going to] confidentially compile the names we all know, who were regularly in the Epstein world, and it will be done by survivors and for survivors — no one else is involved.”

The group has joined lawmakers in calling for the release of sealed Epstein case documents, which could shed light on powerful figures who may have been connected to Epstein.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna’s effort to force a vote on the files has led to a showdown with House Republican leadership and the White House.

“The survivors deserve justice and Americans deserve transparency,” Massie said in a post on the social platform X.

Massie’s discharge petition had 206 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. It needs 218 to compel a vote on the House floor.

When asked about the press conference, Trump doubled down on his nonsense. Speaking to reporters, he initially claimed that the Epstein case is being used by Democrats to distract from his record in office.

“This is a Democrat hoax that never ends,” Trump said. “Thousands of pages have already been given. But they keep wanting more because it’s political.”

So far, four Republicans, including Massie, Reps. Nancy Mace, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert have signed on to the Massie and Khanna discharge petition — a procedural tool to bypass GOP leadership and force a vote. If all 212 Democrats sign the petition, only two more Republicans are needed.

Desperate to redirect the national conversation, Trump leaned on a familiar playbook – exploiting Black communities. As he denied the real pain of the Epstein survivors, Trump—like clockwork—began to parade skewed statistics about crime in Democrat-led, majority-Black cities while crediting the temporary decline in crime rates in Washington, D.C. as his so-called model for the nation.

Critics were quick to point out that this is nothing more than Trump’s recycled tactic of scapegoating Black people to mask his own failures. This time, however, the diversion was even more glaring, serving as a smokescreen against the growing demand for transparency around the Epstein files; files that threaten to expose the true network of power, privilege, and crime that Trump is desperate to keep hidden.

