Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Suffered ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ From ‘Sleep Walking’ When She Was Found In A Pool Of Blood

Tamar Braxton (and her dentist) are speaking out just days after her friend-turned-foe Funky Dineva accused her of faking her recent health scare as a publicity stunt to promote her upcoming EP, Heartbreak Retrograde.

On Aug. 28, the R&B diva issued a joint video post with Miami-based dentist Dr. Amira Ogunleye explaining the injuries that she sustained after she was “found in a pool of blood” earlier this month. Ogunleye said she helped Tamar conduct surgery on her teeth and nose, injuries that consisted of “multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture, and even a tooth completely knocked out of the socket.”

In the video, she added that the hitmaker also “appeared to have a fractured septum” during her evaluation.

Shared with Tamar’s full consent, Dr. Amira claimed that the 48-year-old star’s injuries were caused after a bad spell of “sleepwalking.”

“We are now sharing this as a teaching moment to bring awareness to somnambulism (sleepwalking) and the risks it can cause,” the post noted.

Dr. Amira also revealed that she was able to perform “immediate” oral surgery on Tamar and that the singer was in stable condition.

“However, she will require several appointments to get her fully to her original smile,” the dentist noted.

Tamar said she was afraid to share her story.

Tamar took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to shed more light on her scary incident, telling fans that she was afraid to tell the full story about her condition.

“Telling my story was my biggest fear…but there are so many more people who need help. Use me, Lord,” she penned. Source: Tamar Braxtons’s Instagram Story

Funky Dineva is still upset with Tamar.

This latest update about Tamar’s health care comes as media personality Funky Dineva continues to wage war against the celeb. At first, it seemed like Tamar and Dineva had buried the hatchet. Tamar shared a post expressing love for the YouTuber despite their public fallout, adding that she would have spoken up if she had known people were accusing him of harming her the night she was injured. Dineva responded positively, saying he was “done” with the drama and ready to move on.

“I pray you recover quickly, and I hope the new project spawns nothing but hits!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” he added in a post shared Thursday.

But the peace didn’t last for long. The sincere exchange was quickly muddled by several Instagram posts in which Dinvea began to chew the singer out for putting up a subliminal message that appeared to be aimed at him.

The message in question, shared to Tamar’s Instagram Story on Thursday, read:

“Did all that hating and gossiping about me and still couldn’t stop sh—t. I’d be mad too.” Source: Tamar Braxtons’s Instagram Story

Dineva proceeded to call the hitmaker a “toothless muppet” and warned her to stop sharing petty content.

“Your ‘near death’ experience sure as hell didn’t leave you grateful to be alive enough to the point where you would stop being messy, dramatic, and desperately seeking attention,” he wrote. “Yo ass must ain’t fall hard enough!…Lady, I done told you leave me alone. I’m am trying my hardest to not take it there with you. This is your second warning. I suggest you go on about your snaggle tooth business. This ain’t what you want!”

While it’s unclear if Tamar continued posting subliminal jabs, Dineva released a new YouTube video on Thursday, airing fresh grievances against The Braxton Family Values star.

“All of this was supposed to be put to bed yesterday,” Dineva began his fiery rant at the 28-second mark, revealing that Tamar’s publicist and team had reached out, asking him to stop airing out their drama. However, he claimed Tamar continued to throw shade even after issuing what he described as a “hollow” apology acknowledging his innocence.

Then, according to Dineva, shortly after posting the apology, Tamar deleted it, unfollowed him, and blocked him.

“These are all things that signal the soft apology, or soft explanation, was hollow from the get-go. It was never genuine. You never intended to do it. Your arms had to be twisted in order to do it,” he said flat out.

Dineva accused Tamar of being “thirsty for attention” and claimed that she only shared the news of her recent health scare to boost her fame.

“In what world do people have emergencies at home and they run to the internet to tell people!?” he added. “To stir up a frenzy and then leave people with no details…You like all this sympathy, and speculation and gossip….You like this type of sh—t, I don’t!”

Yikes! What do you think is going to happen next between Funky Dineva and Tamar Braxton?

