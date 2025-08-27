Tayvis Forever? Here’s What Happened When Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Announced Their Engagement

WELP, it’s official: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after their fairytale announcement on Instagram where the love birds exchanged heart eyes in a dreamy moment that sparked endless chitter-chatter across social media.

The pair captioned the carousel of engagement photos, ‘Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,’ which perfectly summed up their throwback dynamic.

In one of the photos, Swift can be seen with an eye-catching $1.6 million ring designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry around early July, per PEOPLE.

According to Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, his son took a traditional approach to the engagement by asking Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“I was talking to Scott Swift and Travis went to ask him for permission, and this was probably a month ago, and Scott said, ‘Well come on, when are you going to get this done?'” he recalled in an interview with The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma. “He didn’t come to me for advice so much as I went to him to tell him, you know, ‘To get this done.”‘

As expected, social media focused their attention on Travis’ ex Kayla Nicole who continues to deal with relentless harassment from Taylor Swift’s devoted stan army aka Swifties.

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol,” she wrote in an open letter online. “Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone.”

You may recall the professional baddie celebrating Travis’ Chiefs getting BEAT DOWN 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX back in February as a self-proclaimed bandwagon Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The 33-year-old (who dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for years prior to their split in 2022) shared a video from her seat at the stadium in New Orleans via her Instagram Stories.

“Where’s the bandwagon emoji?” she captioned her next slide, admitting to not being an actual Eagles fan.

Kayla and her friend Chrysty Gaither joined fans in cheering the team on before making their way down to the field and blowing green and white confetti out of her hands in another celebratory Instagram Story video.

Nicole and Kelce were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2017 to 2022 where the baller ascended to elite status while the supermodel was holding him down.

“I think that dating an athlete is a choice and can be a challenge for any woman because I think that their schedules require a lot,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “Especially if it’s long distance and you find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs.”

By 2024, the baller was a 3-time Super Bowl Champ dating Taylor Swift, who became a major part of Chiefs games with constant camera pans to her cheering for her man while surrounded by friends, family, and sometimes Ice Spice.

What was your reaction to the engagement? Do you think they’ll last? Tell us down below and peep the social hysteria over Tayvis’ engagement on the flip.

