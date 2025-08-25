Listen Live
Celebrity

Lil Nas X Faces 4 Felonies For Allegedly Fighting Police

Oh No, Montero! Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies For Allegedly Fighting Police After Wandering ‘Naked’ Through L.A.

Lil Nas X is awaiting a bail hearing after he was charged with four felonies for allegedly attacking and injuring three officers.

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Nas X faces years of jail time for felony charges of attacking police after he was spotted walking through L.A. wearing nothing but cowboy boots and rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Monster.”

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

L.A. Superior Court records state prosecutors charged the “Old Town Road” rapper with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. According to The Daily Mail, he could face up to 12 years in prison for the alleged assaults.

Related Stories

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, spent the weekend in jail following his arrest and hospitalization for a suspected overdose early Thursday morning.

The bizarre behavior caught on camera in several viral clips prompted witnesses to call the police. Multiple people spotted the Grammy winner strutting down the street like a fashion show runway, singing, and rambling about a “party.” He posed for pictures with some fans while telling others that he wanted to throw their phone for recording him.

When police responded to reports of an undressed and distressed man acting erratically, Lil Nas X allegedly did not cooperate. The LAPD officers claim that he “charged” and “swung” at them when they confronted him. The alleged altercation resulted in three cops reporting injuries and an accompanying felony charge for each of them.

Between Lil Nas X’s concerning outbursts, criminal case, and strange posts online, fans have flooded social media to #PrayforMontero.

He remains in custody awaiting an arraignment later Monday, when Judge Sarah Ellenberg in Van Nuys will determine bail.

Lil Nas X attends arraignment US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-LIL NAS X
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

The post Oh No, Montero! Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies For Allegedly Fighting Police After Wandering ‘Naked’ Through L.A. appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Oh No, Montero! Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies For Allegedly Fighting Police After Wandering ‘Naked’ Through L.A.  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close