Listen Live
Entertainment

Fantasia Featured On "Boots On The Ground" Remix

Fantasia Gets Her ‘Boots On The Ground’ in New Remix Of Viral Song

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 ForbesBLK Summit
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Fantasia has joined fellow Carolina native 803Fresh on the trail ride for the remix of the viral smash hit “Boots On The Ground.”

The remix definitely keeps the fan in your hand and you kicking up dust as Fantasia comes in with a fresh new verse about bringing her friends out with some Sir Davis in her cup to have a good time.

803 Fresh Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

Related Stories

The “Boots On The Ground” dance has become a viral sensation this year, from the song to the dance. The dance, which includes fan clacking and rhythmic footwork, has become a major staple in the line dance community like the “Cupid Shuffle,” “Electric Slide,” the “Cha-Cha Slide” and the “Wobble.”

The viral song even made it on Beyoncé’s radar, where the Grammy-award winner performed the song during her recent tour run for the “Cowboy Carter” album.

In a statement, Fantasia said she knew that the song was unique.

“The moment I heard ‘Boots On The Ground, ‘ I knew it was special. Performing it with 803 felt like a full-circle moment, two Carolina voices representing where we’re from and taking it to the world,” she said.

You can listen to the full remix below.

SEE ALSO

Fantasia Gets Her ‘Boots On The Ground’ in New Remix Of Viral Song  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close