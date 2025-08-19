Listen Live
Get Well Soon: Tamar Braxton Says She Almost Died

Get Well Soon: Tamar Braxton Says She Suffered A Broken Nose & Missing Teeth After Mystery Medical Emergency Left Her 'In A Pool Of Blood'—'I Almost Died'

Tamar Braxton's recent InstaStory is causing a stir amid the sonsgtress sharinf that she "almost died" due to a mystery medial emergency.

Published on August 19, 2025

Tamar Braxton has revealed that she endured a harrowing medical emergency that left her with severe injuries. Fans are now wondering what happened as they flood the famed songstress with well-wishes following an apparently life-threatening incident where she was “found in a pool of blood.”

CLEO TV Atlanta Premiere Of "Cooking Sessions" With Tamar Braxton & Ms. E
Source: Derek White / Getty


In an InstaStory, Braxton, 48, told followers she “almost died Sunday” after being discovered in a pool of blood. She described suffering a facial injury, a fractured nose, the loss of several teeth, and diminished mobility.

She also said she’d be embarking on a mental health journey.

“I struggled to write this, but everybody keeps calling me, and honestly, I can’t really talk anymore. I’m so weak,” Braxton wrote about her mystery medical emergency. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth, and mobility. The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”


The candid post did not provide details about the cause of the incident, and it’s unclear whether Braxton’s injuries stemmed from an accident or another health complication. Fans are also pointing out that she wrote she was found in a pool of blood “from her friend,” and wondering if a fight transpired.

Tamar’s comments section has been flooded with messages of support, urging her to focus on recovery and reminding her of her resilience. Some expressed alarm at the vague nature of her message, which left many questions unanswered.

US Weekly reports that before sharing a health update, Braxton also posted a quote from the Instagram account Trust God Bro that stated: “Thank you God for waking me up today.”

Tamar was last seen publicly on Sunday at Atlanta’s V-12 Lounge.

We’re wishing her a speedy recovery as she heals.

This story is still developing…












The post Get Well Soon: Tamar Braxton Says She Suffered A Broken Nose & Missing Teeth After Mystery Medical Emergency Left Her ‘In A Pool Of Blood’—‘I Almost Died’ appeared first on Bossip.

