Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release

Comedy fans, rejoice! The legendary Original Kings of Comedy is making its return to the big screen, digitally remastered in 4K to mark its 25th anniversary. The groundbreaking tour-turned-film that continues to shape the comedy world is back for a limited time, offering fans a chance to relive the brilliance of Bernie Mac, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley in a visually stunning new format.

Walter Latham, the visionary producer behind this cultural phenomenon, spoke with Majic 102.3/92.7’s Vic Jagger to reflect on the iconic project and its enduring legacy. “It was groundbreaking and risky,” Latham admitted, recalling a time when bringing stand-up comedy to arenas was unheard of. Despite initial skepticism in the industry, Latham’s commitment to showcasing Black comedic talent on the grandest stage paid off, cementing the film’s place in comedy history.

The decision to remaster the film was more than technical; it was personal. Latham shared how 4K technology has reinvigorated the experience, making the visuals and audio sharper than ever, as though filmed yesterday. Featuring scenes that didn’t appear in the original release, the remastering highlights the improvisational genius of the comedians, especially Bernie Mac’s unpredictable, laugh-out-loud performances.

Getting the film back to theaters was no small feat. Latham described the years of work and collaboration with Paramount to make it happen. His wish? That audiences, both old and new, experience the film’s magic together in a theater.

The Original Kings of Comedy is in theaters now, but only until August 21. To grab your tickets, visit Latham’s official Facebook page and make plans to enjoy this comedy milestone with your loved ones. Don’t miss the chance to laugh all over again!

